Australian entities say V2G tech ready for market

A collaboration of Essential Energy, the CSIRO, Sigenergy Australia, and Austrailan EV company AUSEV have tested and confirmed that V2G technology is market ready in Australia. They jointly made the announcement at Smart Energy 2025 in Sydney.
Essential Energy said it has successfully connected AUSEV’s EV Ford F-150 Lightning with a combined charging system (CCS2) DC bi-directional charger and the Clean Energy Council (CEC) approved Sigenergy storage system.
The Sigenergy SigenStor energy storage system with integrated V2G charger can be installed on the Essential Energy network through the existing solar connection process.
Essential Energy with the CSIRO are currently investigating V2G technology with other car manufacturers in order to provide additional options for customers.
Essential Energy COO Luke Jenner said the EV Ford F-150 Lightning test results are a huge step forward in enabling the energy transition.
“V2G unlocks the potential for customers to get more value out of their renewable energy investments and is a critical step in facilitating the uptake of electric vehicles,” Jenner said. “We have been trialing V2G on our network since 2023 with a customer using his Nissan Leaf and the Wallbox Quasar charger.”
Jenner added that in 2024 the CSIRO ran an additional trial at Essential Energy’s Port Macquarie Innovation Hub and tests confirmed the Sigenergy SigenStor CCS2 DC bi-directional charger and the AUSEV Ford F-150 Lightning work effectively on Essential Energy’s network.
