South Korea’s 2024 solar additions surpassed 3.1 GW

South Korea deployed over 3.1 GW of solar last year, according to provisional figures published by the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

The utility’s figures are considered provisional as they currently exclude self-consumption installations. Solar deployment in Korea is broadly categorized into power generation for sale and self-consumption installations.

To put the figures in a wider context, South Korea deployed almost 3.7 GW of solar across both categories in 2023, according to figures from KEPCO, with almost 2.8 GW based on power generation for sale and just under 900 MW of self-consumption installations. The preliminary result is already an improvement on estimates made after the first half of 2024.

Jiyhe Gwak, principal researcher at the Korea Institute of Energy Research, told pv magazine that deployment recovered to the 3 GW level last year thanks to improved investment conditions.

As of March this year, Korea’s cumulative solar capacity was estimated at 28.15 GW.

Gwak added that the Export-Import Bank of Korea is expecting the country to maintain an annual installation level of around 3 GW of solar through to 2030, but noted this would be insufficient to meet targets set by the country's 11th Basic Plan for Electricity Supply and Demand. Finalized in February, the plan sets a target of 55.7 GW of solar by 2030, increasing to 77.2 GW of solar by 2038.

“To meet the 2030 target set in the 11th Basic Plan, an average of 4.5 GW of new solar capacity must be added annually. When extended to 2038, this translates to an annual average of approximately 3.5 GW,” Gwak explained. “Given that the current short-term target for new capacity is around 4 GW per year over the next two years, more aggressive efforts will be required to stay on track.”

Gwak went on to say that while Korea’s solar market has strong growth potential, it continues to face structural challenges including grid constraints, policy uncertainty, complex permitting procedures, high generation costs, declining profitability and supply chain vulnerabilities.

“Key areas for improvement include regulatory support for corporate power purchase agreements, resolving grid connection issues, expanding long-term fixed-price schemes, providing incentives for RE100-aligned companies and enhancing local acceptance,” Gwak said.

Last month, Korea’s Energy and Just Transition Subcommittee announced plans to mandate solar installations on 2,995 parking lots, establish guidelines to expand the available area for floating solar systems on multipurpose dams and launch a local government funding program to improve setback regulations for solar installations.

Gwak added that these efforts, along with various policies being implemented by the government and across multiple sectors, “are expected to have a positive impact on the future outlook for solar expansion in South Korea.”