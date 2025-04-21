Teledyne Flir presents new PV inspection products

US-based sensing solution company Teledyne Flir has released a range of inspection solutions for solar installers, utility companies, and PV manufacturers, it said in a statement.

The offer includes both individual products and pre-configured sets.

“We wanted to provide those undertaking test and inspection tasks with an easier and faster way to check the performance of solar panels during solar site surveys, panel installations, and the maintenance of PV systems,” said David Ko, the company's product manager. “Users of our new solar panel tools can leverage capabilities that include measuring solar string DC power and performance, safely locating and identifying overheating components, making instant measurements to determine panel performance, and measuring solar irradiance with panel temperature, array direction, and inclination.”

Among the products are the CM78-PV, a CAT III 1,500V DC solar panel clamp meter offering inrush AC readings, variable frequency drive (VFD) mode, RMS readings, and low impedance mode.

The company is also offering the PV78 system, which is an irradiance meter working in ranges of 0 W/m² to 1,400 W/m², and the PV48 solar panel tester and I-V curve tracer. The latter provides a visual analysis of up to 800 W per solar panel. The items can be connected to the company’s app for measurement recordings.

“Also introduced by Flir are two Solar Tool Kits that ensure a complete and comprehensive approach to solar panel testing and verification,” the firm highlighted. “The PV-KIT-1 solar panel troubleshooting toolkit consists of the CM78-PV 1,500V DC clamp meter, 3,000A flex clamp accessory, PV78 irradiance meter, and test leads. The PV-KIT-2 pro solar toolkit comes with the CM78-PV 1,500V DC clamp meter, 3,000A flex clamp accessory, PV78 irradiance meter, PV48 panel tester (I-V curve tracer), and FLIR thermal spot camera.”