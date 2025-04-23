Home batteries have same probability of catching fire as other appliances

New research from Germany shows that home batteries have much lower chances of being hit by fire than electric vehicles and most home appliances. The researchers warned, however, that fires in residential storage systems can be more dangerous than those of burning tumble dryers.

Image: Glenn Turner, Unsplash

From ESS News

The probability of a fire hitting a home storage system (HSS) is 50 times lower than a general house fire and 18 times lower than internal combustion engines (ICEs), according to new research from Germany.

The researchers analyzed fires occurring in HSSs with other common fire incidents, such as fires in PV systems, EVs, ICE vehicles, general house fires, and fires caused by household appliances. The probability of a residential electrical fire each year was calculated using the total number of residential buildings in Germany.

Scientific data on fire incidents involving HSSs in Germany is currently unavailable, the researchers explained, which pushed them to use web crawlers such as Talkwalker and Neticle/Youscan to collect information from local press and fire department reports available online.

