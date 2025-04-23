IEA-PVPS calls for better data collection on floating PV

Uncertainties around yield modeling, degradation mechanisms, and the development of cost-efficient operations and maintenance (O&M) strategies must be addressed to scale up floating solar deployment, according to the latest report from IEA-PVPS.

The “Floating Photovoltaic Power Plants: A Review of Energy Yield, Reliability, and Maintenance” report, which is part of the program’s Task 13 initiative, warns that the absence of regulatory frameworks and limited long-term data creates uncertainty for developers, regulators, and investors and is slowing down the adoption of floating solar.

Technical standards for the technology are still being developed, IEA-PVPS said, with best practice guidance currently lacking quantitative guidance for yield modeling and reliability.

The report advises that current models for energy yield assessment of floating PV systems, a key factor for determining the levelized cost of electricity and project profitability, are insufficient and lacking reliable data.

It highlights the need for meteorological data tailored to floating PV, advising that the water-based environment affects variables including irradiance, wind and temperature. It also calls for further analysis of thermal, wave-induced and soiling losses that impact floating PV systems, emphasizing that these parameters will affect the technology differently from traditional ground-mounted solar.

To meet these knowledge gaps, IEA-PVPS said improved empirical studies and data-sharing could “refine modeling approaches and align them with the distinctive characteristics of floating solar installations.” It also noted that improvements and automation in monitoring and O&M practices, combined with a more open sharing of data, could reduce costs during operation and support assessment of floating solar-specific stressors, ultimately leading to faster scalability.

Priorities for future research are highlighted as improving predictive models, automating O&M, and assessing environmental impacts. “Addressing these gaps can lead to a more mature, sustainable floating solar industry, ready for broader deployment,” said IEA-PVPS.

The world’s cumulative floating solar capacity reached 7.7 GW by the end of 2023, according to IEA-PVPS. Almost 90% of the capacity is currently in Asia, with close to half of the total in China. Taiwan is currently home to the world’s largest floating solar array, while the Netherlands and France are currently the largest markets outside Asia.

In 2024, a UK research team calculated the global floating solar potential at over 1,300 TWh. More recently, an international research team concluded around 10% of the world’s inland reservoirs could host 22 TW of floating PV.