Japan’s Toyo begins production at 2 GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

Tokyo-based solar company Toyo has started production at its new solar factory in Ethiopia. The 2 GW facility, located in the central Ethiopian city of Hawassa, is scheduled to deliver more than 80 MW of cells by the end of April.

Toyo said the plant is on course to be fully operational by May or June, producing a monthly capacity of 150 MW to 200 MW.

The company, which specializes in TOPCon solar cell manufacturing, first announced plans to build the PV factory in October 2024, mostly to serve the US market. It was backed with an initial investment of $60 million.

Toyo has since shared plans to expand its nameplate capacity at the location to 4 GW, a decision it said was based on “robust external customer demand and the internal needs of its new module facility” in Houston, Texas.

CEO and Chairman Junsei Ryu said 2025 is shaping up to be a “year of massive growth” for the company. “We are very positive about the strong demand we are seeing in the market and are working diligently to execute the additional 2 GW expansion in Ethiopia,” he said.

The company added that its entry into Ethiopia “marks a strategic move to diversify manufacturing locations and leverage regional advantages.”