Aisin Corporation starts perovskite solar PV outdoor trial

Japan’s Aisin Corporation, an automotive components and systems manufacturer, has begun testing its in-house developed perovskite solar modules. The outdoor tests will monitor power generation and performance within a PV system, ease of installation, and grid-connected operation.
“Aisin's perovskite solar cells feature high power generation efficiency, which is realized through more than 20 years of R&D on solar cells, and high durability, which is derived from a proprietary film structure using thin glass by leveraging the manufacturing capabilities cultivated in the manufacture of automotive components,” said the company in a statement.
The trial began in March 2025 at the company's plant in Anjo City in southern Aichi Prefecture, Japan. The test panels will be installed in stages on four walls and on roofs of facilities reaching a total of 30 kW by September 2025.
According to Aisin, this was the first grid-connected perovskite project in Japan.
The company said it plans to investigate the power generation yield, tracking direction and solar radiation intensity, as well as verify aspects of the project, such as the construction time, costs, and abnormality management to identify issues and solutions.
The Aisin Corporation's proprietary organic perovskite modules are based on thin lightweight glass yet have a flexible or bendable property.
The company aims to produce large-sized perovskite solar panels, targeting building integrated PV (BIPV) and mobility applications to extend the range of electric vehicles between charges, according to a research report published in early 2024.
The current field trial is a follow up to an earlier solar project that was supported by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
For several years, Japan’s NEDO has been funding solar technology research, an initiative that it plans to continue in the coming years. Its latest open call for proposals was announced in January.
Under its solar technology development program, NEDO is seeking projects that advance solar cell performance, system installation, solar panel recycling, and long-term power stability. The initiative will run through fiscal 2029 in support of Japan’s 2050 carbon-neutrality target.
