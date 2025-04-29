India installs 7.8 GW of solar in Q1

From pv magazine USA

India installed 7,782 MW of solar power capacity in the first quarter of 2025, down 8.4% from the record set during the same period last year but still the second-highest in the past 13 quarters, according to a power sector summary by the IEEFA. Wind power additions reached 1,875 MW – the highest quarterly total for the sector in over three years.

“Increased solar and wind capacity additions are driven by higher offered capacities through various tenders—solar, wind, solar + wind hybrids, and energy storage – since 2018. While total tendered capacity increased to 40 GW in 2018 and 2019 (and dipped during Covid-19 years), it crossed 50 GW in 2023 and 2024,” stated IEEFA. “Tendered capacity has been increasing since 2023 driven by India’s ambition to add about 50 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity every year from 2023 to achieve 500GW of the said capacity by 2030. However, delays in signing power supply agreements and in receiving permits and approvals, and hurdles in gaining grid connectivity continue to hinder capacity installations.”

Rajasthan and Gujarat led India’s renewable energy growth in the first quarter of 2025, installing 1,973 MW and 1,910 MW, respectively, according to a new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. Maharashtra added 1,780 MW and Karnataka 1,316 MW, while Andhra Pradesh saw a rebound with 940 MW following the rollout of its Integrated Clean Energy Policy in October 2024, which targets 160 GW of clean energy and storage over five years. As of March 31, India’s installed solar capacity reached 106 GW, and wind capacity topped 50 GW.