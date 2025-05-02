QatarEnergy switches on 875 MW of solar

State-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has inaugurated two solar projects with a combined capacity of 875 MW.

The Ras Laffan and Mesaieed PV power plants are located in the industrial city of Ras Laffan in northeastern Qatar.

Together they more than double Qatar’s cumulative solar capacity, taking the total to 1,675 MW.

In 2023, JA Solar and Samsung C&T signed a module supply agreement covering more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules for the project.

Speaking at an inauguration ceremony earlier this week, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, said Qatar has “moved beyond relying on the expertise of others for the construction, operation, and maintenance of solar power plants, and has begun implementing such projects using our own national expertise.”

In September 2024, QatarEnergy unveiled plans for a 2 GW solar plant in Dukhan, western Qatar. The project is forecast to begin operations in 2029.

Qatar is targeting a renewable energy portfolio of more than 4 GW by the end of the decade.