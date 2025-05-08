Carbon unveils first PV panels

From pv magazine France

In an exclusive presentation, the startup Carbon, which is developing a gigafactory for solar ingots, cells, and panels in Fos-sur-Mer, is presenting its first demonstrator PV panel at the Intersolar trade show in Munich.

The Carbon One series consists of three modules: The first two, set for release in 2026, are TOPCon type N panels with 48 cells (CB12-48 with power outputs ranging from 445 WP to 455 Wp) and 54 cells (CB12-54 with power outputs ranging from 495 Wp to 505 Wp). They are both double-glass panels with 2 mm thick glass.

The CB12-48 has an efficiency ranging from 22.28% to 22.78%. With its dimensions of 1,792 mm by 1,135 mm, it is intended for the residential, rooftop and parking shade segments. The CB12-54 has an efficiency ranging from 22.17% to 22.62% and is primarily intended for residential applications.

Finally, the range will be completed with a more powerful module, which will be available in 2027. Also made of glass-glass, the CB12-66 consists of 132 rectangular TOPCon half-cells with power outputs ranging from 615 Wp to 625 Wp, and an efficiency ranging from 22.77% to 23.14%. Its dimensions are 2,382 mm by 1,134 mm.

Prequalification with the CEA

France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) provided support and expertise in product design and module prequalification in the development of the modules. The prototypes were manufactured and subjected to accelerated aging tests, prequalifying the modules against the IEC-61215 and IEC-61730 standards. These initial studies will enable Carbon to launch the certification campaign for the Carbon One Series panels.

The panels will be produced at the Carbon One factory, which has a capacity of 500 MW per year. The components and materials, including glass, encapsulants, aluminum, etc., will be sourced from two or three technology leaders in Asia, Baptiste Cotte, Carbon's head of business development, told pv magazine France. Similarly, the cells will come from two or three suppliers in China.

Carbon's ambition, however, is to gradually repatriate its supply chain to Europe. “The Carbon One plant is a first step before the construction of our future gigafactory in Fos-sur-Mer, which is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2027 and will be vertically integrated with the production of 5 GW of ingots and wafers, 5 GW of cells, and 3.5 GW of photovoltaic panels,” Cotte said. “We will then seek to source as much as possible from French and European suppliers.”

At the same time, to finance the construction of the Carbon One plant, the company launched a fundraising campaign in April in partnership with the Enerfip platform. In less than three weeks, it closed with €3 million raised from more than 2,393 citizen investors, surpassing the initial target of €1 million.