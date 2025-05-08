Dutch-made gel lead-acid battery doubles lifespan, expands to C&I sizing

From ESS News

Energy storage manufacturer Qurmit has announced a new charging system for its lead-gel home batteries that it claims extends their lifecycle. According to the Eindhoven-based company, the “Qurmit Booster” charging technology enables its batteries to reach up to 9,000 charge cycles under specific usage conditions.

The company, a spinoff of Dutch off-grid solar specialist TSS4U, said this performance exceeds the standard charge cycle specifications provided by battery supplier Exide Technologies.

“Our technology ensures that the batteries last longer,” said Jan-Willem Linsen, founder of Qurmit.

The product has also expanded availability outside of the Netherlands.

