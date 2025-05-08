Indian solar manufacturing to hit 160 GW of modules, 120 GW of cells by 2030
India is expected to reach 160 GW of solar module capacity and 120 GW of cell capacity by 2030, up from 80 GW and 15 GW respectively in 2025, according to a new SolarPower Europe report, with input from the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI).
India’s solar module manufacturing capacity is set to rise significantly, reaching 160 GW by 2030 – up from 80 GW in 2025. Solar cell manufacturing capacity is projected to grow from 15 GW to 120 GW. Wafer and polysilicon capacities are also expected to expand from 6 GW in 2025 to 100 GW by 2030, according to a new report by SolarPower Europe, with India-specific projections contributed by NSEFI.
This projected growth highlights India’s focus on expanding its solar manufacturing base to support renewable energy goals and cut import dependence.
India targets 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. The country surpassed 100 GW AC of installed solar capacity in February 2025, with more than half added over the past three years. To meet its 2030 renewable energy target, India plans to install another 200 GW of solar in the next five years. Annual PV installations jumped 145% year over year to 30.7 GW in 2024 and are projected to grow 21% to 37.3 GW in 2025.
Based on current trends and policy support, the report projected India’s cumulative installed solar PV capacity to reach 280 GW to 320 GW (AC) by 2030, under low- and high-growth scenarios, respectively.
