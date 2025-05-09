Amelia Hub unveils all-in-one solution for pile-driving and tracker installation

From pv magazine Spain
Amelia Hub presents an all-in-one solution that combines the Amelia Solar cloud platform and its Hincator hardware to simplify and automate quality control of piling and trackers in photovoltaic parks.
With the Hincator, a device that accurately measures key piling parameters, and the Amelia Solar platform that processes data in real time, developers can ensure that everything is executed correctly, within the project's established tolerances.
The Hincator measures seven parameters and is, according to its creators, six times faster and more accurate than traditional human control.
Specifically, it automatically measures the X, Y, Z, N-S and E-W slope, rotation, and ground height parameters. It takes about 10-15 seconds to complete, and when connected to the internet, it transmits real-time data to the platform. It inspects about 120 piles per hour.
The software developed by Amelia Hub determines whether the tracker can be installed and also checks the shading.
According to Amelia Hub, a 50 MW solar plant saves 83% in inspection time, more than €75,000 ($84,406) in costs, 61% in redoing piles, and 50% in labor costs.
The Hincator operates as a leasing model during the construction of the farm.
