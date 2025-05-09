Watershed moment for Texas solar

From pv magazine USA

The so-called Spindletop gusher, known for triggering the Texas oil boom in 1901, established the state’s leadership of the US oil industry for many decades and launched its enormous contribution to the nation’s energy, economic and military security. Now, more than a century later, Texas is enjoying a second Spindletop moment.

The story of Spindletop began after Anthony Lucas and Pattillo Higgins united to apply theories that salt dome formations might contain vast stores of oil. For nearly a decade, Higgins had covetously eyed the rounded rise of the Spindletop salt formation amid flat country just south of Beaumont, Texas.

But before the two men could partner up to tap Spindletop, they had to overcome a dense grove of entrenched institutional skepticism, resistance and conservatism.

They cleared legal and regulatory hurdles to secure drilling rights from local landowners wary about the riskiness of oil exploration. Partly thanks to protections in Texas’ then-recent antitrust legislation, they battled already entrenched big oil companies wielding control over pipeline, rail, refining, distribution and marketing channels. To cover the steep costs of their exploratory gamble, they ceded most of their project ownership to out-of-state investors to secure financing.

But due to their perseverance, they struck the blowout that would yield 100,000 barrels a day and total well-related revenue approaching $1 billion in today’s dollars – and make Texas and US history.

Texas is now a new kind of energy giant, spurred by the trifecta of plentiful sun, open land and business friendliness. Texas led all states in new solar capacity installed in 2023 and 2024, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). “And that trend should continue, barring new state policies that unfairly discriminate against solar and storage,” the organization said on its website. Its growth projection puts Texas in the No. 1 spot in just five years, with expectations for 41 GW of new capacity additions.

As in 1901, energy entrepreneurs are tapping their bank accounts for solar investments in a fast-growing industry while they’re grappling with regulators and landowners wary about the environmental impacts and unfamiliar riskiness of the perceived new technology. Considering the scale of Texas’ solar industry, outcomes in the two political arenas affecting its fate – the state legislature and US Congress – bear outsized implications for the US industry and nation.

The Texas legislature is down to the wire in considering an array of measures, most notably Senate Bill 819, that likely would restrain the industry’s drive statewide. But barring extraordinary measures, the assembly has only until its session’s end on June 2 to act.

By extending development timelines and increasing project costs, SEIA suggested in a statement that such legislation would amount to a “turn away from the pro-energy and pro-business policies that made the Lone Star State the energy capital.”

SEIA and other opponents also have suggested that the measures would subject the fledgling industry to tougher controls than those regulating the oil industry.

Jeff Clark, chief executive officer of Texas Power Alliance, struck a graver chord on the potential impact of SB 819. “This bill will kill renewable energy in Texas,” said Clark, testifying in a legislative hearing on behalf of the trade association of Texas clean-energy industries.

The bills’ backers argue that their initiatives would limit solar developments’ environmental harms, better involve communities in project reviews and ensure the projects cohere with regional planning and conservation goals. But the interests of Big Oil, no stranger to environmental degradation, are strong advocates for legislation that might slow the state’s renewable energy ramp.

Separately, Republicans in the US Senate are clashing over whether to preserve incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 to boost new investments in solar manufacturing, which will affect the companies that have already set up shop (or planning to) in Texas.

Solar manufacturing

In a time of uncertainty, some manufacturing plans hang in the balance. In one instance, defenders of the incentives point to Chinese-owned Trina Solar’s sale of its new factory in Wilmer, Texas, to Freyr shortly after the November election. That manufacturing endeavor has since rebranded as TI Energy and announced a move to Austin.

SEIA found that in the fourth quarter of 2024, Texas had 107 manufacturers contributing to the solar supply chain and that number is growing with recent announcements of solar manufacturers setting up shop or expanding manufacturing in the state. Some of those include:

Waaree Energies, a solar manufacturer based in India, announced a $1 billion investment last year in a solar cell and module plant outside of Houston, and recently announced an expansion in its module-making plans.

In March, Mission Solar announced a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing facility in San Antonio.

After starting production at its Shanghai energy storage factory a few months ago, Waller County, approved a tax deal for Tesla to build a factory to produce large-scale lithium-ion battery systems.

Also in Waller County, Elin Energy, a Turkish module manufacturer, began producing solar modules a year ago.

SEG Solar opened a 2 GW solar module plant in Houston in 2024.

Lawmakers conferring in the Texas capital of Austin and Washington, DC, are debating, in effect, whether Texas will remain a solar gusher or a more modestly flowing so-called pumper.

Just as the Spindletop super-producer altered the course of national oil-industry development for more than a century, lawmakers’ decisions now will help shape the future of Texas’ economic prosperity, the national solar industry’s development and the country’s energy footing.

If Spindletop oilman Anthony Lucas were a photovoltaic technologist today envisioning the rise of solar technology as a major force in the nation’s energy foundation, he likely would have taken the long view, mirroring the calm confidence he felt about the strength of Spindletop’s possibilities.

“I knew we were going to hit it,” he is widely quoted as saying. “It was just a matter of time.”