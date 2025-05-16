Chinese PV Industry Brief: Canadian Solar profit drops 92% in Q1

Canadian Solar said its first-quarter profit for 2025 fell 91.83% year over year to CNY 47.26 million ($6.58 million), as revenue dropped 10.54% to CNY 8.586 billion amid declining margins across core business lines. Module shipments rose 9.4% to 6.9 GW. Its energy storage unit, e-STORAGE, posted a record 91 GWh in contracted backlog, with an estimated order value of $3.2 billion. Recurrent Energy, the company’s energy development unit, now holds a global project pipeline of 27 GW in solar and 76 GWh in battery storage. Canadian Solar forecast second-quarter revenue between $1.9 billion and $2.1 billion , with gross margins of 23% to 25%, module shipments of 7.5 GW to 8.0 GW, and energy storage system deliveries of 2.4 GWh to 2.6 GWh.
CEEC said the Shanghai Stock Exchange has approved its application for a targeted A-share issuance. The company plans to raise up to CNY 15.00 billion, including issuance costs, to fund large-scale energy base projects and replenish CNY 4.5 billion in working capital.
The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) said China’s silicon market softened further last week, with n-type rod silicon trading at CNY 36,000/ton to CNY 41,000/ton and averaging CNY 38,600, down 1.53% week on week. N-type granular silicon held steady at an average of CNY 36,000 , while p-type polysilicon fell 3.10% to CNY 31,300. April polysilicon output totaled 99,100 tons, a 6.08% drop from March. Wafer prices continued to decline on weak demand and low utilization. N-type G10L wafers (182 mm × 183.75 mm, 130 μm) averaged CNY 0.95, down 5.94%; n-type G12R (182 mm × 210 mm) fell 1.79% to CNY 1.10; and G12 wafers (210 mm × 210 mm) dropped 3.70% to CNY 1.30). With most wafer plants running minimal capacity and spot prices already below cost, the CNMIA said further downside appears limited.
Vanda RE has signed a 1 GW framework supply agreement with Longi for a solar-and-storage project in Indonesia’s Riau Islands. The joint venture between Gurīn Energy and Gentari said Longi will supply high-performance PV modules that meet local content requirements. The 2 GWp solar and 4.4 GWh storage project forms part of an Indonesia-Singapore green economic corridor aimed at strengthening clean tech supply chains, lowering renewable energy costs, and positioning Indonesia as a regional green energy hub. Leaders from both sides said the collaboration will support local growth, cross-border cooperation, and decarbonization efforts across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.