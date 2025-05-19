Turbo Energy unveils new AI-powered large-scale energy storage solutions

From ESS News
Spanish energy storage system manufacturer Turbo Energy, part of Umbrella Global Energy and listed on the Nasdaq since 2023, has unveiled its new Sunbox Industry and Sunbox Utility, artificial intelligence-powered systems for the industrial sector and large-scale projects, at Intersolar 2025.
The Sunbox Industry product, aimed at the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, offers a modular, scalable, and intelligent solution.
It can be scaled from 100 kW/172 kWh to 3 MW/15 MWh.
