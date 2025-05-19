Turbo Energy unveils new AI-powered large-scale energy storage solutions

The Sunbox Industry product, aimed at the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, offers a modular, scalable, and intelligent solution, according to the manufacturer. It can be scaled from 100 kW/172 kWh to 3 MW/15 MWh.

Image: Turbo Energy

Share

From ESS News

Spanish energy storage system manufacturer Turbo Energy, part of Umbrella Global Energy and listed on the Nasdaq since 2023, has unveiled its new Sunbox Industry and Sunbox Utility, artificial intelligence-powered systems for the industrial sector and large-scale projects, at Intersolar 2025.

The Sunbox Industry product, aimed at the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, offers a modular, scalable, and intelligent solution.

It can be scaled from 100 kW/172 kWh to 3 MW/15 MWh.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Hidden devices found in Chinese-made inverters in the US, reports Reuters
14 May 2025 US officials are reassessing the risks posed by Chinese-made devices in renewable energy infrastructure according to news agency. Reuters cites two un...