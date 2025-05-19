Turbo Energy unveils new AI-powered large-scale energy storage solutions

From ESS News

Spanish energy storage system manufacturer Turbo Energy , part of Umbrella Global Energy and listed on the Nasdaq since 2023, has unveiled its new Sunbox Industry and Sunbox Utility, artificial intelligence-powered systems for the industrial sector and large-scale projects, at Intersolar 2025.

The Sunbox Industry product, aimed at the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment, offers a modular, scalable, and intelligent solution.

It can be scaled from 100 kW/172 kWh to 3 MW/15 MWh.

