Argentina publishes details of 500 MW battery tender

Argentina’s AlmaGBA tender for the Buenos Aires metro area will pay a fixed $10/MW of electricity supplied, with storage capacity bids capped at $15,000/MW per month.

Image: Celso Costa/Unsplash

From ESS News

Argentina’s Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Co. (CAMMESA) has published a contract template to guide participants in the 500 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) tender opened in February.

The Argentine Energy Secretariat opened the $500 million AlmaGBA Storage tender to procure BESS for AMBA. Projects are expected to take shape within 18 months.

The template indicates contracts will run for a maximum 15 years after the date of BESS commercial authorization or Jan. 1, 2027, whichever comes first.

