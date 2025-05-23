Angola breaks ground on 35 MW solar project

Construction is underway of a 35 MW solar project in Angola.

The Quilemba photovoltaic power plant, first announced in October 2021, will be located near Lubango in the south of the country. It is being built by Angolan company Quilemba Solar Lda, a joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%), Sonangol (30%) and Maurel & Prom (19%).

The project has an initial capacity of 35 MW, expected to come on stream during the first half of next year, with possibility of adding another 45 MW during a second phase.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is billed as the largest privately-owned solar power plant in Angola, took place earlier this month.

Angola’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 362 MW at the end of last year, up from 310 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Last May, a 25.3 MW project was inaugurated in eastern Angola, as part of wider plans to deploy a total 370 MW across the country.