Angola breaks ground on 35 MW solar project

Construction is underway of a 35 MW solar project in Angola.
The Quilemba photovoltaic power plant, first announced in October 2021, will be located near Lubango in the south of the country. It is being built by Angolan company Quilemba Solar Lda, a joint venture between TotalEnergies (51%), Sonangol (30%) and Maurel & Prom (19%).
The project has an initial capacity of 35 MW, expected to come on stream during the first half of next year, with possibility of adding another 45 MW during a second phase.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, which is billed as the largest privately-owned solar power plant in Angola, took place earlier this month.
Angola’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 362 MW at the end of last year, up from 310 MW at the end of the year prior, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
Last May, a 25.3 MW project was inaugurated in eastern Angola, as part of wider plans to deploy a total 370 MW across the country.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.