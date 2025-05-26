Indian state approves 2.6 GWp solar project

From pv magazine India

In a major boost to its renewable energy portfolio, Bondada Engineering Ltd has secured a 2.6 GWp solar project allocation from the Government of Andhra Pradesh. The Hyderabad-based infrastructure developer said in a stock exchange filing that the 2 GW AC (2.6 GWp DC) solar capacity will be spread across various strategic locations in the Ananthapuramu and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The company had submitted detailed proposals for establishing solar power projects aggregating to 2.6 GWp capacity in Roddam and Kothacheruvu of Sri Sathya Sai district, and Gooty, Peddavadugur, Vidapanakallu, Peddapoppur and Narpala of Ananthapuramu district.

These proposals were considered in the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting held on May 15, 2025, during which the SIPB approved the allocation of the proposed solar power capacity.

The allocation is subject to ensuring no overlap with areas already allotted to other developers for renewable energy projects or wind resource assessment studies.

Bondada Engineering Ltd will execute the project through its arm Bondada Renewable Energy.

The project completion period is 24 months, in accordance with the guidelines outlined in the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy – 2024.

The project, valued at INR 90 billion ($1.06 billion) in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), will increase Bondada Engineering’s order book to around INR 140 billion. Apart from this, the company expects to invest in its independent power producer (IPP) operations from fiscal 2029.