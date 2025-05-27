Bulgaria inaugurates 496 MWh battery system

Bulgaria has completed a 496 MWh battery energy storage system, billed as the largest in the European Union. Crews completed the project in six months with backing from local authorities.

Image: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Bulgaria

From ESS News

Bulgaria has inaugurated a 124 MW/496.2 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the town of Lovech, described by the Ministry of Energy as the largest such installation currently operating in the European Union. The system is made up of 111 battery containers and was developed by Advance Green Energy AD, a company owned by brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschiev.

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov said the project is “the first step” toward a national goal of reaching 10 GWh of battery storage within the next year. A recent call for capacity awarded close to 9,713 MWh in new projects.

