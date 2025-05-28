India awards 420 MW in renewables render with storage

From pv magazine India

SECI concluded its tender for the supply of 1.2 GW of RTC power sourced entirely from renewable energy, with an average tariff of INR 5.06 ($0.059)/kWh.

Hero Future Energies secured 120 MW, and Hexa Climate Solutions won 100 MW by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 5.06/kWh. Jindal India Power secured 150 MW and Sembcorp Green Infra took 50 MW, both at a tariff of INR 5.07/kWh.

The winning developers will implement the projects under a build-own-operate model. The projects can be located anywhere in India but must be connected to the inter-state transmission system (ISTS).

Power can be generated from solar, wind, wind-solar hybrid, or any other renewable energy-based system, with mandatory backing from an energy storage system.

SECI will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power procured will be sold to various buying entities across India.

Developers must maintain a demand fulfillment ratio of 75% on a monthly basis, 80% annually, and 90% during peak hours.