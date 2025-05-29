New UK planning rules for heat pumps come into effect, one meter rule scrapped

New planning rules are expected to simplify air-source heat pump installations for thousands of homes in England, following a change to the law which came into effect on May 29, 2025.

The UK government has scrapped a rule requiring households in England to secure planning permission for heat pump installations located within one meter of a property boundary. The changes have the potential to affect thousands of households.

Under previous planning rules, heat pump installations were frequently canceled due to planning permission requirements, according to industry stakeholders.

Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson noted in 2024 that more than one third of customers who order a heat pump did not proceed with the installation due to planning issues. The utility has been active in encouraging heat pump adoption and currently offers an Octopus-branded heat pump and a ‘Cosy Octopus’ dynamic energy tariff.

Other changes to planning rules include increasing the size limit of heat pumps for domestic properties from 0.6 m3 to 1.5 m3, and raising the limit on the number of heat pumps permitted for a dwelling from one to two. Air-to-air heat pumps that can provide cooling will also now benefit from the same permitted development rights as air-to-water heat pumps.

The change comes as the pace of heat pump installations accelerates in the United Kingdom. Data from certification body MCS show there were more than 4,700 heat pump installations in April 2025, bringing the total to more than 20,000 for the first four months of the year – 16% higher than the 17,603 UK heat pump installations recorded by MCS for the same period in 2024.

UK heat pump installation rates will need to ramp up significantly to achieve the government’s 2028 targets, however, subsidy support is in place for consumers who make the switch.

Homeowners in England and Wales can access grants of GBP 7,500 ($10,100) toward the cost of installing a heat pump under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme. The Scottish government offers equivalent support through its Home Energy Scotland grant and loan scheme. The Boiler Replacement Scheme in Northern Ireland is now closed.