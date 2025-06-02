Meyer Burger’s German subsidiaries file for insolvency 

Switzerland’s Meyer Burger Technology AG has said that its two German subsidiaries have each initiated insolvency proceedings.
A statement released by the company says intensive efforts have been made to keep Meyer Burger Industries GmbH and Meyer Burger Germany GmbH open.
“These efforts have not been successful to date and will now be continued as part of the proceedings together with a provisional insolvency administrator to be appointed by the court,” the statement adds.
Meyer Burger Industries' solar cell manufacturing facility in the east German town of Thalheim employs 331 people while Meyer Burger Germany employs 289 people in mechanical engineering and technology development in the eastern town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal.
Meyer Burger’s statement adds that its subsidiary Meyer Burger Switzerland AG, which employs around 60 people in the Swiss town of Thun, will remain in operation, while Meyer Burger Americas Ltd., which laid off all employees last week, will also remain in existence as a company.
The parent company says it has also requested an extension to the deadline for presenting its 2024 financial results “against the background of the ongoing financing discussions on restructuring.” In April, the manufacturer reported a preliminary 2024 EBITDA loss of CHF 210.4 million ($256.7 million) for the 2024 fiscal year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.