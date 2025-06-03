Egypt approves four solar, wind projects totaling 400 MW

Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has issued certificates of qualification to four solar and wind projects totaling 400 MW.

The certificates were granted to private companies developing projects to sell energy to industrial customers under the country’s peer-to-peer (P2P) mechanism.

The qualified projects include two solar plants. Neptune Electricity Production and Sale Company will supply the Suez Steel Plant, while Amia Power Company will provide electricity to AP Moller (Suez Container Channel) and BEFAR Group (Befar Chemical Group) from its own solar plant.

The other two certificates cover solar-plus-wind hybrid facilities. PV Energy Company will supply Al Az Steel, and Inara Renewable Energy Services Company will supply Halwan Fertilizer Factory and Alamin Silicon Complex.

Together, the four projects represent a combined investment of $388 million, according to a ministry statement.

The statement added that seven projects submitted P2P applications to establish renewable power projects of 100 MW each. Applications were reviewed by the Electricity Facility Regulator and Consumer Protection, global consultants, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Dr. Mahmoud Esmat, Egypt’s minister of electricity and renewable energy, said the projects will be implemented under the country’s Electricity Law, which aims to “liberate the electricity market and create a competitive environment among all parties of the electricity and energy facility.”

Egypt’s cumulative solar capacity reached 2.57 GW at the end of 2024, up from 1.84 GW at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).