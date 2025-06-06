Saatvik Solar starts work on 4.8 GW cell, 4 GW module plant in India

From pv magazine India

Saatvik Solar Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saatvik Green Energy, has commenced work on its integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Odisha. The facility will have 4.8 GW of solar cell and 4 GW of solar module production capacity.

The factory is being set up on land sub-leased from Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Ltd at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam district. Module manufacturing at the plant is scheduled to begin by the end of fiscal 2026, with solar cell production slated to commence by the end of fiscal 2027.

As of Feb. 28, 2025, Saatvik Green Energy has an operational module manufacturing capacity of 3.80 GW. It is also expanding its Ambala facility by 1 GW. This additional capacity is expected to be commissioned in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.