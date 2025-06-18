INA Solar to build 3 GW cell production line in India

From pv magazine India
INA Solar has signed a letter of intent with China-based SC Exact Equipment for a 3 GW turnkey solar cell manufacturing line in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh.
The company is developing a facility in Narmadapuram with planned capacity for 4 GW of solar modules, 3 GW of solar cells, and 54,000 metric tons of aluminum frame production. It has secured possession of the land.
INA Solar said it expects to begin construction by the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and to start operations on the 3 GW solar cell line by the first half of fiscal 2027.
The company currently manufactures mono passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) n-type modules at its Rajasthan facility, which has a capacity of 950 MW. It is also building a 3 GW solar module line in Jaipur and expects it to become operational within the next four to six weeks.
