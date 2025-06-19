Indosolar shares to resume trading after six-year suspension

From pv magazine India

Indosolar’s equity shares will resume trading on Indian stock exchanges on Thursday, June 19.

The relisting follows approval from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 17, 2025. The stock will be part of the special pre-open session for “in and other” category scrips, under guidelines from a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated January 20, 2012.

Indosolar, now owned by Waaree Energies, had previously faced insolvency proceedings initiated by lenders in October 2018 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, due to heavy financial losses. Following the acquisition, the company reported a net profit of INR 550 million ($6.35 million) in fiscal year 2025, compared to a loss of INR 154.4 million in fiscal 2024.

To meet minimum public shareholding norms, Waaree Energies recently sold a 1.15% stake in Indosolar through an Offer for Sale.