Myanmar’s Prime Minister calls for increased local solar panel production

Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing has called for cooperation among government ministries to increase domestic solar panel production and expand industrial use of solar energy.

Hlaing, who also serves as chairman of the State Administration Council and Senior General, visited a solar panel factory in the Yangon administrative region in central Myanmar last week. His visit included inspections of other industrial facilities in the region, including a tire factory and two steel mills.

At the solar panel factory, owned by Shwe Katha Co. Ltd., Hlaing urged producers to match the quality of imported panels with locally made products.

According to a statement from Myanmar’s Ministry of Information, Hlaing also emphasized the need to generate solar energy at both manageable and commercial scales to support factories and encourage wider adoption.

“The ministry needs to strive to generate electricity through solar power to ensure small-scale electricity for household use as well as large-scale electricity for factory use,” the statement said. “Hence, the Ministry of Electric Power and the Ministry of Industry need to cooperate with each other in the development of solar panel production.”

Hlaing also called for domestic production of key raw materials used in solar panels and urged officials to begin silicon production in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s installed solar capacity reached 216 MW by the end of 2024, up from 181 MW in 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).