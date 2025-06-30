Sunkind partners with JA Solar for 6.4 GW of PV manufacturing in India

From pv magazine India
Sunkind Energy has announced a strategic technical partnership with JA Solar to support its upcoming 2.4 GW solar cell and 4 GW module manufacturing facilities in India. Under the collaboration, it will leverage JA Solar’s advanced technologies and supply chain expertise to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and integrate global best practices.
“As India accelerates its transition towards renewable energy, the demand for high-performance solar solutions is at an all‑time high,” said Hanish Gupta, founder and managing director of Sunkind Energy. “Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver world‑class solar cells and modules that support India’s vision for self‑reliant, future‑ready industrial growth.”
JA Solar’s expertise in tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology and advanced production will support Sunkind’s entry into solar manufacturing, aiming to boost output and meet global standards.
Founded in 2019, Sunkind has delivered more than 150 MW of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects and is expanding into solar cell and module production, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and tracker systems.
JA Solar, founded in 2005, has shipped more than 280 GW of PV products to 178 countries as of the first quarter of 2025.
