Guyana installs 4.8 MW of home solar systems

The amount of solar deployed through Guyana’s Solar Photovoltaic Home Energy Systems project has reached 4.8 MW, according to statistics released by the country’s government.

The off-grid solar project, launched in July 2023, aims to expand renewable energy access in hinterland and riverine communities that are not connected to the electricity grid.

It is working to supply and deliver 30,000 solar PV home energy units in total, with each system designed to power two 9 W LED lamps and a 12 W standalone fan. The systems are also equipped with a USB port for charging portable electronic devices.

The 4.8 MW of solar installed to date spans across ten administrative regions and benefits over 245 communities and more than 136,000 individuals. An additional 7,300 home energy systems are being distributed to households nationwide as part of the project’s expansion, the government’s latest update adds.

Samantha Jonas, Deputy Toshao of the Moco Moco village in western Guyana, says the solar system has given her reliable lighting to work at her convenience, while enabling her family to complete household chores and providing her children with opportunity to do homework and enjoy recreational activities.

“Solar panels are an effective way of producing electricity,” said Jonas. “It not only helps to protect the environment, but it also gives free electricity to the homes and families for them to use it as needed.”

Guyana’s solar capacity reached 17 MW at the end of 2024, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In May, the country approved a GYD 885 million ($4.2 million) investment to retrofit solar systems across 21 Amerindian villages. More recently, it introduced a net billing program for rooftop solar systems up to 100 kW.