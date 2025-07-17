Germany concludes rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.0922/kWh

The German authorities have selected 118 MW projects totaling 255 MW in the nation’s latest rooftop PV tender.

Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's tenth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 1 MW.

The agency reviewed 127 bids with a total capacity of 274 MW and selected 118 projects, totaling 255 MW. The final prices ranged from €0.0690 ($0.0799)/kWh to €0.1038/kWh. The final average price was €0.922/kWh.

Most of the selected projects are located in North Rhine-Westphalia (51 MW) and Brandenburg (47 MW).

In the previous tender round, the awarded PV power was 259 MW, with final prices spanning from €0.0745/kWh to €0.0969/kWh. The final average price was €0.904/kWh.

In the eighth procurement exercise, the allocated capacity was 259 MW and the final average price was €0.0894/kWh.

In the seventh round, finalized in March, the German authorities allocated 264.1 MW, with final prices ranging from €0.0690/kWh to €0.0948/kWh.

In the sixth tender, held in July 2023, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 191 MW at an average price of €0.1018/kWh. In the fifth tender, held in March 2023, the German authorities reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. The final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087/kWh.

In the fourth tender in August 2022, the Bundesnetzagentur allocated 201 MW of capacity, with final prices ranging between €0.0820/kWh and €0.0891/kWh. The final average price was €0.084. The third tender, in May 2022, achieved final prices of €0.07/kWh to €0.0891/kWh.

 

