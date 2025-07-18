Chinese PV industry Brief: Zhejiang Bangjie drops 18 GW factory plan

Zhejiang Bangjie Holding Group has announced the termination of its large-scale PV manufacturing project in the Jiangshan Economic Development Zone, citing changes in the solar market environment. The project, launched in 2023, was planned to include annual production of 16 GW of high-efficiency n-type solar cells and 16 GW of large-size silicon wafer slicing capacity. The total planned investment stood at CNY 8 billion ($1.10 billion), with the first phase accounting for CNY 6 billion and the second for CNY 2 billion. Under an agreement with local authorities, the company will pay CNY 15 million in compensation to the local government to address the impact of the cancellation.

Arctech Solar has signed a deal with Shanghai Electric for the Sadawi solar project in eastern Saudi Arabia, with a planned capacity of 2.3 GW over a 40 square km desert site. The project will exclusively deploy Arctech’s Skyline II tracker system, engineered to withstand wind speeds of up to 55 m/s and integrate with high-efficiency bifacial modules and robotic cleaning systems. Arctech expects the project to generate more than 6 TWh of clean electricity per year, or enough to power over 700,000 households.

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association said six manufacturers signed new polysilicon orders this week. N-type reprocessed polysilicon traded at CNY 40,000 to CNY 48,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 41,700, up 12.4% from last week. N-type granular polysilicon rose 15.17% to an average of CNY 41,000 per ton. With domestic monthly demand around 110,000 metric tons and August production expected to match, the industry faces no immediate inventory pressure. The association expects prices to stabilize as downstream supply-demand conditions improve. It also recorded sharp increases in wafer prices across all major specifications. N-type G10L wafers (182×183.75mm, 130μm) surged 22.09% to CNY 1.05 per piece. N-type G12R wafers (182 mm × 210 mm, 130 μm) rose 15.00% to CNY 1.15, while G12 wafers (210 mm ×210 mm, 130 μm) climbed 13.45% to CNY 1.35. Analysts linked the gains to upstream silicon price hikes and easing oversupply concerns. Prices are now beginning to transmit downstream, with several cell and module manufacturers reportedly preparing to raise their prices.