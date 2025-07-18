RenewSys to ramp up encapsulant capacity to 30 GW

From pv magazine India

RenewSys, an integrated manufacturer of PV modules and components, has revealed plans to install eight new encapsulant manufacturing lines at its recently factory in Khopoli, Maharashtra.

The expansion will bring the company’s total encapsulant production capacity to 30 GW across 19 lines, targeting rising demand in both Indian and global solar markets.

The company currently operates seven encapsulant lines, with four more scheduled for commissioning in 2025. RenewSys now has 9 GW of encapsulant and 4 GW of backsheet capacity.

It is also scaling its solar module manufacturing to 5.5 GW by fiscal year 2026-27, supported by a 2.5 GW high-efficiency solar cell line under installation.

RenewSys is now expanding its capacity to meet rising demand as India accelerates its renewable energy transition under policy support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, according to RenewSys Vice Chairman and Managing Director Avinash Hiranandani.

The company said it aims to support high-quality module manufacturing with its encapsulant solutions. It views the expansion as part of its broader effort to help build a more sustainable energy future.