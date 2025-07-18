Moldova introduces guarantees of origin certificate for renewables

Moldova’s National Agency for Energy Regulation (ANRE) has approved the introduction of guarantees of origin certificates for renewable energy sources.

The electronic certification will confirm that a certain volume of energy was produced from renewable sources. It is designed to provide transparency and traceability on the origin of green energy supplied to consumers.

Producers of renewable energy will be able to request and receive guarantees of origin for every 1 MWh delivered to the grid. These can be sold to suppliers or directly to consumers, who can use them to demonstrate that the energy comes from renewables.

ANRE said it will be responsible for issuing the certificates. The agency noted that it will issue the guarantees within 30 days of receipt of a request. The certificates will be valid for 12 months from the date of energy production and can be transferred between market participants.

The system will be interconnected with the European register of guarantees of origin, meaning guarantees issued in Moldova can also be recognized within EU member states.

ANRE said the implementation of the system “represents an important step towards the initiation of a community market.”

“The new regulations create the necessary premises for producers to obtain additional income, directly contributing to the accelerated recovery of investments,” the agency added.

The regulation will come into force once it is published in Moldova’s Official Gazette.

Moldova’s Ministry of Energy recently announced that the introduction of a financial guarantee during the issuance of grid connection permits for renewables had freed up 109 MW of grid capacity in the first half of the year.

The country’s first renewables auction, aiming to procure 60 MW of solar and 105 MW of wind, was announced in 2024. In April of this year, the Ministry of Energy revealed the auction was oversubscribed, receiving 42 bids in total.

Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) show that Moldova had 344 MW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2024.