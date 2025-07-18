European developers signed 20 PPAs for 1,429 MW in June

European developers signed 20 PPAs totaling 1,429 MW in June, according to the latest report from Swiss renewables research firm Pexapark.

The result is a 40% increase in deal count compared to the month prior and a 700% increase in disclosed volumes. Pexapark says the result marks a sharp recovery following an “unsettling slip” in May, which saw the lowest monthly volume since 2020. The result is also an improvement on the volume signed for in June 2024.

Solar accounted for 1,183 MW of the signed capacity across 12 PPAs. The largest deal of the month was a PPA between independent power producer Enfinity Global Inc. and an unnamed US technology company tied to a 420 MW solar portfolio in Italy.

The second largest agreement of the month was between renewable energy producer Sonnedix and Spanish national rail network operator Renfe. Pexapark says the agreement, linked to a solar portfolio, has an estimated size of 240 MW based on the deal to procure 420 GWh of energy annually.

Pexapark also notes that Transport for London signed its first publicly announced PPA last month. Its 15-year agreement with EDF Renewables UK will see it offtake around 20% of a solar project set for construction next year.

In total, corporate deals accounted for more than 93% of June’s volumes, or 1,336 MW, across 15 deals.

Pexapark’s tracked PPA prices remained largely flat month-on-month, closing at €49.60 ($57.75)/MWh for a 0.5% increase on May’s result.

But PPA prices experienced mixed movements across European countries in June, with the Portuguese and Spanish markets seeing the largest monthly increases, up 4.9% and 4.2%. France, Germany, Italy and Poland also registered PPA price increases in June.

UK PPA prices saw the biggest drop in June, down 2.7%, while the Dutch and Nordic markets saw minimal decreases of 0.2% and 0.4%.

Pexapark’s latest report adds that after the first six months of the year, the monthly volume average of newly signed PPAs in 2025 stands at 1,013 MW. This is 26% down on an average of 1,376 MW recorded across the first six months of 2024.