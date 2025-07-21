Norwegian startup offers new BESS noise modelling software

From ESS News

Norway-based Glint Solar has added a new noise modelling feature for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to its solar and storage project developer site planning software platform.

A spokesperson told pv magazine that the new software enables noise impact assessments for battery storage installations at an “early stage in project development.” It helps users to model “how sound from equipment will behave across a site by factoring in terrain, ground absorption, and barriers.”

Specifically, it provides support for either localized noise emissions data or default profiles, and incorporates real-world data, such as topography, ground absorption, and barrier effects, as well as easing simulations of the impact of mitigation measures, such as sound walls or layout modifications.

