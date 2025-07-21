Norwegian startup offers new BESS noise modelling software

Glint Solar has added a new battery energy storage noise-modelling feature to its utility-scale planning software platform. The new tool is meant to support project developers during early-stage planning. 

Image: Glint Solar

Share

From ESS News

Norway-based Glint Solar has added a new noise modelling feature for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to its solar and storage project developer site planning software platform.

A spokesperson told pv magazine that the new software enables noise impact assessments for battery storage installations at an “early stage in project development.” It helps users to model “how sound from equipment will behave across a site by factoring in terrain, ground absorption, and barriers.”

Specifically, it provides support for either localized noise emissions data or default profiles, and incorporates real-world data, such as topography, ground absorption, and barrier effects, as well as easing simulations of the impact of mitigation measures, such as sound walls or layout modifications.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Tokuyama, OCI begins construction on polysilicon factory in Malaysia
21 July 2025 The new manufacturing facility will be located at the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, Borneo, and will have a capacity of 10,000 MT.