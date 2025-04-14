Glint Solar unveils software for early-stage BESS projects

The Norwegian PV planning software company has released a new product for prospecting, analysis, and design of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects at the early stage.

Glint Solar BESS software supports site buildable areas, layout, feasibility, and visualization

Image: Glint Solar

Norwegian software company Glint Solar has launched battery energy storage system (BESS) project prospecting, design and analysis software, available as a standalone tool, or integrated into the company’s flagship solar park site selection and design platform.

Made for early-stage hybrid solar systems or standalone BESS projects, the software supports pre-design, visualization and layout planning to save time, facilitate project collaboration, and shorten time between iterations, according to the company.

It was validated in pilot installation with some of Glint Solar’s existing customers: companies developing hybrid solar systems that combine solar PV and storage, according to Harald Olderheim, CEO and co-founder of Glint Solar, who added that some customers also partnered in the product development. The new product works in the thirty countries where Glint Solar already has users.

“We are really happy to finally launch our BESS product. Our existing customers asked for this for a long time, and we believe our focus on user friendliness, 3D visualization and analysis will make their work easier,” Olderheim told pv magazine.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

