German mounting system provider launches plug in mini rooftop PV system

From pv magazine Germany
Plug-in solar devices make it possible to install PV systems with minimal effort and without professional help. These systems have typically been installed on balconies, leading to the term “photovoltaic balcony system” in Germany.
However, German mounting system manufacturer Ilzhöfer is now offering a plug-in mini photovoltaic systems for flat rooftops, carports, and trapezoidal sheet metal roofs.
Flat roofs are especially well-suited for the new solution, said the manufacturer. The mini photovoltaic systems do not require drilling or roof penetration. The ballasted system has been wind tunnel-tested and is designed for easy self-assembly, according to Ilzhöfer.
Each package includes solar modules, an inverter, and a mounting system. The company supplies its “Wave” mounting solution for flat roofs and the “Hook” system for trapezoidal metal roofs. The “Hook” system reportedly allows direct mounting onto the metal sheet and can be adapted to various roof geometries.
The system with two solar modules, an 800 W Hoymiles inverter, the “Hook” mounting system, and connecting cables costs €395 ($462). A package with four bifacial 450 W glass-glass modules is priced at €795 ($930). The carport version with four modules is €995.
The systems can typically be connected to the grid via a plug. A dedicated socket with a backflow preventer or a Wieland system is recommended.
For customers not confident in connecting the system themselves, installation services are available. Costs vary but often start below €400, according to Ilzhöfer. The company lists delivery and installation costs from €385 on its website.
The plug-in solar systems are also cost-effective, the company said. Based on a purchase price of €400 to €1,000 and an electricity price of €0.35/kWh to €0.40/kWh, the systems could pay for themselves in two to three years. This estimate assumes annual solar power production of 600 kWh to 750 kWh, primarily for on-site consumption.
