Solitek launches anti-glare black bifacial solar modules

Lithuania’s Solitek has launched full-black 425 W bifacial solar modules with matte, satin-textured glass for glare-sensitive sites such as airports, road barriers, and buildings.

SoliTek, a Lithuanian solar modules and battery solution manufacturer, now offers full-black 425 W bifacial solar modules made with a satin-textured, matte finish for glare-sensitive locations, such as airports, roadway noise barriers, and aesthetically demanding projects.

The new bifacial models belong to the company’s Solid line of products and come in a framed 40 mm and 35 mm glass/glass version, a frameless glass/glass version, and a roof-integrated model that features the patented Solrif aluminum mounting system from Switzerland-based  Ernst Schweizer.

SoliTek CEO, Julius Sakalauskas, told pv magazine that the design is a response to market demand, especially from markets like Switzerland, where glare control is becoming a “critical” requirement.

The nominal power is slightly lower than standard, he added, due to the use of the special front glass. The glass is textured, not coated, to enable long-term durability. Its reflectivity or luminance is 4,000 candela per square meter (cd/m2) at a 10° tilt angle, an achievement the company noted that is ” already well below the industry low-glare standard of 10,000 cd/m².” 

Besides Swiss-located installations, other applications envisioned are airports, building facades, roadway noise barriers, and architecturally sensitive sites.

The glass-glass modules have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V, with a module efficiency of 21.76%, based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, and measure 1,722 x 1,134 x 40 mm. Weighing 33 kg, the front cover glass thickness is 3.2 mm, as is the back glass panel.

They have an open-circuit voltage of 38.65 V, a short circuit current of 13.70 A, with an IP68-rated junction box. Sold with a 30-year product and efficiency warranty, the SoliTek modules offer snow load support of up to 10,500 P, wind loads of up to 4,500 P, and Fire Class A certification with ammonia and salt mist resistance.

Solitek, founded in 2009 and is part of the BOD Group, a family-owned conglomerate of high-tech companies. Its latest products include battery systems and in-roof solar modules.

