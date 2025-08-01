Waaree Energies opens 1.8 GW solar module plant in India

Waaree Energies has commenced production at its new 1.8 GW solar module factory in western India.

Image: Waaree Energies, pv magazine

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies has kicked off production at its new 1.8 GW solar module manufacturing facility in India.

The new facility in Chikhli, Gujarat, boosts Waaree’s total installed PV module production capacity to 16.8 GW per year. The company also operates a 5.4 GW solar cell manufacturing line and is aggressively expanding its upstream and downstream capacities.

By the end of fiscal 2027, Waaree Energies aims to scale up to 25.7 GW of annual solar module manufacturing, 15.4 GW of solar cell production, and 10 GW of ingot and wafer capacity.

Waaree Energies is also setting up a 3.5 GWh lithium-ion storage cell and energy storage system manufacturing line, a 3 GW solar inverter production facility, and a 300 MW electrolyzer unit to support green hydrogen initiatives.

