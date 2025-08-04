Utility launches solar tender in Philippines

Meralco, the only electric power distributor in Manila, has opened a tender for solar projects to be deployed across a number of its sites. The deadline for applications is Aug. 7.

Manila-based utility Meralco, the largest electric utility in the Philippines, has opened an engineering, procurement and construction tender for solar projects.

The tender details state that the solar projects will be built at various Meralco sites. 

The selected contractors will be responsible for the design, construction, supply and installation of the solar systems, as well as acquiring permits, testing and commissioning, preventative maintenance services and warranty coverage of at least three years. Further details can be obtained by contacting Meralco’s Bids and Awards Committee directly. 

A non-refundable bid document fee of PHP 33,000 ($573.93) must be paid upon submission of the bid documents. The deadline for applications is Aug. 7.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Philippines’ cumulative solar capacity surpassed 2.9 GW at the end of 2024.

