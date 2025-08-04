Daikin unveils high-temperature heat pump for industrial applications, district heating

Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin has launched a new heat pump system for applications in industrial buildings and district heating.

The EWWH-VZ water-cooled inverter chiller and heat pump system utilizes Daikin’s single screw compressors featuring variable volume ratio (VVR) proprietary technology, which reportedly calibrates the internal volume ratio according to the unit’s operating conditions.

“This system includes a mechanical adjustment mechanism that modulates the volume of the discharge port, enabling the compressor to delay or anticipate the end of the compression cycle,” the company said in a statement. “This minimizes under- or over-compression, lowering operating costs and enhancing long-term reliability. These benefits are particularly valuable in demanding industrial applications where performance and long-term durability are critical.”

The heat pump has cooling and heating capacity ranging from 400 kW to 1,900 kW and can achieve hot water at temperatures of up to 90 C, according to the manufacturer.

The system uses R-1234ze, which is a hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) refrigerant with a global warming potential (GWP) of 1.4. It also features a seasonal energy efficiency rating (SEER) ranging from 8.61 to 9.03.

The smallest system of the series measures 2,123 mm x 1,178 mm x 3,722 mm and has a weight of 2,892 kg. The largest unit has a size of 2,498 mm x 1,753 mm x 4,750 mm and weighs 8,260 kg.

“One of the EWWH-VZ unit's key strengths lies in its exceptional installation flexibility, making it ideal for limited spaces,” Daikin said. “This is made possible by the innovative knock-down electrical panel, which can be installed up to five metres away from the main unit. This feature allows installation in even the smallest technical rooms – perfect for replacing gas boilers.”