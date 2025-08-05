SECI sets new record with $0.59/kg green ammonia auction price

From pv magazine India

SECI has discovered a new record-low green ammonia price of INR 51.8/kg, or around $591.25 per ton, in its latest auction. The winning bid was placed by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd for the supply of 70,000 metric tons of green ammonia annually to Krishana Phoschem’s facility in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh.

This follows SECI’s earlier record, set in July, when ACME Cleantech Solutions secured supply of 75,000 metric tons of green ammonia per year to Paradeep Phosphates in Odisha at a tariff of INR 55.75/kg, or about $641 per metric ton. That auction marked the first-ever procurement of green ammonia under the National Green Hydrogen Mission’s SIGHT Scheme (Mode 2A).

The INR 51.8/kg green ammonia price further narrows the cost gap with gray ammonia, which was priced at $515 per metric ton as of March 2025.

Under the SIGHT Mode-2A scheme, the government aims to procure 724,000 metric tonnes of green ammonia annually through 13 competitive auctions, creating long-term offtake certainty for producers.