Egypt-UAE joint venture wins Ivory Coast solar tender at €0.0310/kWh

Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity and tAbu Dhabi-based Masdar, has been awarded two solar projects in the Ivory Coast.

The company will design, finance, build and operate the two ground-connected solar plants, which have a combined capacity of 80 MW, after winning an international procurement exercise.

The winning bids stood at €0.03310/kWh for the site in Laboa and €0.03213/kWh for a site in Touba. According to a statement released by International Finance Corp., these tariffs are a new record for the lowest solar independent power producer tariffs in West and Central Africa.

The Ivory Coast government organized the bidding process through the World Bank Group’s Scaling Solar Program, a financing approach leveraging various World Bank Group instruments. It was supported by a financial contribution from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Construction of the projects is expected to begin by March 2026, with completion scheduled for before the end of next year. Together, the two solar plants are expected to bring clean electricity to more than 400,000 households, schools, hospitals and businesses in remote areas of the Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast Energy Minister Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly said the projects will help to increase production capacity, strengthen the country’s energy resilience, and create local job and investment opportunities. “These projects represent a significant step towards meeting our climate commitments by 2030,” the minister added.

Infinity Power’s two solar projects are the latest in a series of large-scale solar power plants under development in the Ivory Coast.

Last week, Ivorian developer Tongon Solaire signed an agreement with the government of Ivory Coast for a 52 MW solar plant. In February, Dubai-based developer Amea Power began building a 50 MW solar project.

In April 2024, Ivory Coast’s Ministry of Mines, Oil, and Energy unveiled plans to build 12 solar plants with a total capacity of 678 MW before the end of the decade. The target forms part of the country's aim of increasing the share of renewables in its national energy mix to 45% by 2030.