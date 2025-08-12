Brazil launches first sodium battery PV plant in Amazon

UCB Power and the Sustainable Amazon Foundation (FAS) have installed Brazil’s first PV plant with sodium battery storage, a 7.50 kWp/38.40 kWh system in a remote Amazonian community.

Image: pv magazine Brazil

From ESS News

UCB Power has inaugurated what it says is Brazil’s first photovoltaic power plant with sodium battery storage, installed in the remote Amazonian community of Tumbira. The project is a partnership with FAS.

The plant has 20 solar modules of 375 Wp each, for a total installed capacity of 7.50 kWp. The storage system consists of 16 sodium batteries (48 V/50 Ah), with a combined storage capacity of 38.40 kWh.

UCB Power has deployed more than 60,000 storage systems for off-grid consumers in Brazil, including individual systems (SIGFI) and microgrids (MIGDI), benefiting more than 240,000 people in remote areas.

