Sigenergy launches Hong Kong IPO

From pv magazine Deutschland

Sigenergy has announced plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, offering more than 13.5 million shares to investors.

The Chinese PV company said it will price shares at HKD 324.20 ($41.40) each, with the retail subscription period open until April 13 at 12:00 p.m. Investors must subscribe to a minimum of 100 shares. Trading is expected to begin on April 16.

The company said 10% of the offering is allocated to Hong Kong retail investors, while 90% is reserved for international investors. Sigenergy has secured commitments from 19 cornerstone investors, including UBS Asset Management, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, BNP Paribas Asset Management, and AXA.

Proceeds from the listing will be used for research and development, expansion of global sales channels, international brand building, and general corporate purposes.

Sigenergy reported strong recent growth. Revenue reached CNY 9 billion in 2025, up from CNY 58 million in 2023. The company said its gross margin rose from 31.3% to 50.1% over the same period, while adjusted net margin reached 35.9% in 2025.

Its flagship product, SigenStor, is a five-in-one integrated PV, storage, and charging system. The company said it incorporates artificial intelligence features and is available across residential, commercial and industrial, and utility-scale segments.

Sigenergy said it has established a presence in key international markets including Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, and built a distribution network covering 85 countries, supported by partnerships with 172 wholesalers.

Manufacturing is based at three sites in China. As of the end of 2025, the company reported annual inverter production capacity of 360,000 units and battery storage manufacturing capacity of 5.6 GWh.

In March, Sigenergy opened a new manufacturing and research center in Nantong and introduced its “AI in All” strategy alongside new products.