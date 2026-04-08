Brazil approves first co-located solar and battery project

From ESS News
Brazil’s Aneel has granted the country’s first authorization for a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) linked to a solar generation facility, marking a regulatory milestone for the domestic storage market.
The system is connected to the Sol de Brotas 7 photovoltaic plant in Uibaí, Bahia, owned by Statkraft. The broader Sol de Brotas complex is also authorized to share transmission infrastructure with the Ventos de Santa Eugênia wind complex.
The lithium-ion BESS has a nominal capacity of 5 MWh and an installed power output of 1.25 MW. Its conversion system is rated at 2.3 MW, with an inverter output voltage of 0.60 kV, and is physically integrated into the solar plant’s existing infrastructure. The system will store surplus generation and dispatch it to the grid when needed by sharing the plant’s grid connection.
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