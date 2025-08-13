India’s Statcon licenses AEG tech to scale MW-class hydrogen rectifiers

From pv magazine India

Statcon Energiaa, a mission-critical power electronics manufacturer in India, said it has entered into an exclusive license-and-supply agreement with Germany’s AEG Power Solutions to develop rectifier systems for powering electrolyzers used in megawatt-class green hydrogen production.

Statcon Energiaa will manufacture rectifier systems in India using AEG’s core components, including printed circuit board assemblies, insulated gate bipolar transistors and thyristors. The rectifiers will be adapted to meet a range of megawatt-scale specifications, with various DC voltage and current configurations tailored to customer requirements.

Megawatt-scale IGBT rectifiers enable high efficiency, low harmonic distortion and support both PEM and alkaline electrolyzers. Statcon Energiaa will engineer these rectifiers for diverse operating conditions. The systems will be designed to deliver high power quality at the AC input and low ripple at the DC output, both critical for efficient green hydrogen production. Statcon Energiaa will also provide end-to-end lifecycle support, from manufacturing to after-sales service, for green hydrogen projects across the Indian subcontinent.

“Partnering with AEG PS, Germany, turbo-charges our ability to serve India’s rapidly expanding green-hydrogen ecosystem,” said Manoj Pande, managing director of Statcon Energiaa. “By combining AEG PS’s proven rectifier designs with Statcon Energiaa’s make-in-India manufacturing strength, we can help green hydrogen developers, EPCs, and electrolyser companies unlock efficiencies at gigawatt scale while anchoring the value chain firmly on Indian soil.”

The collaboration opens new markets for Statcon Energiaa while expanding its engineering capabilities. For AEG PS, it is a strategic move to scale deployment of its technology through a trusted Indian partner and extend its presence in Asia’s hydrogen market.

“Our partnership with Statcon Energiaa represents a significant milestone in advancing the global energy transition,” said Jörg Liedloff, vice president-energy transition at AEG PS. “By combining AEG PS’s cutting-edge rectifier technology with Statcon Energiaa’s local expertise, we are enabling scalable and sustainable hydrogen production in India.”

“We are proud to collaborate with Statcon Energiaa, a trusted partner bringing our high-power rectifier solutions to one of the most dynamic energy markets in the world,” said Marc-André Micke, global sales director-energy transition at AEG PS. “This alliance reflects our commitment to driving innovation and growth in the green hydrogen sector.”