Activ8 Energies acquires Low Carbon Energy to expand UK solar portfolio

Irish solar company Activ8 Energies has acquired UK-based Low Carbon Energy to expand United Kingdom’s C&I solar market.
LCE, founded in 2009, has installed more than 60 MW of solar across more than 300 sites. It claims to serve clients including BMW, Porsche, Co-op, Boeing, Drax Power, Tata Steel, Wickes, United Utilities, and the UK National Health Service (NHS).
The acquisition transfers 100% of LCE’s shares to Activ8. Benedict Ennis will remain managing director, and founder Ged Ennis will continue as a non-executive director. LCE will operate under its existing brand in the near term, according to an online statement.
Activ8, which is 50% owned by SSE Airtricity, a subsidiary of Scottish energy producer SSE, has recently completed a GBP 3 million ($4.06 million) solar farm at John Lennon Airport in Liverpool. It supplies about one-quarter of the airport’s electricity. The company said it plans to double turnover and installed capacity over the next few years.
The deal follows growing adoption of power purchase agreements in the United Kingdom, which allow commercial and industrial clients to install solar at no upfront cost, supporting decarbonization and energy security goals.
Activ8 CEO Ciarán Marron said the acquisition would accelerate the company’s expansion in the UK commercial solar market.
