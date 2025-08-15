PGE Group launches 400 MW two-hour battery storage tender in Poland

PGE Group has launched a tender for a 400 MW/2-hour battery energy storage system in Gryfino, Poland, expanding the state-owned company’s national storage capacity to 800 MWh.

Image: Nikiko, Pixabay

Share

From ESS News

Polish state-owned energy company PGE Group announced a new tender for the construction of a battery energy storage facility in Gryfino, one of the largest in the country once completed.

The facility will have a power output of 400 MW and storage capacity of at least 800 MWh. It will be located in the vicinity of Gryfino at the Dolna Odra Power Plant located in northwestern Poland, owned and operated by PGE Group.

Just weeks ago, PGE Group launched a tender for the design and construction of a battery storage facility with a minimum capacity of at least 900 MWh near the Żarnowiec Pumped Storage Power Plant.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Mitsubishi, Evhacs launch world’s first integrated heat pump, EV charger
14 August 2025 The integrated system is claimed to efficiently provide dynamic load balancing, while supporting demand-side management and future smart grid applicat...