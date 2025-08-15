PGE Group launches 400 MW two-hour battery storage tender in Poland

From ESS News
Polish state-owned energy company PGE Group announced a new tender for the construction of a battery energy storage facility in Gryfino, one of the largest in the country once completed.
The facility will have a power output of 400 MW and storage capacity of at least 800 MWh. It will be located in the vicinity of Gryfino at the Dolna Odra Power Plant located in northwestern Poland, owned and operated by PGE Group.
Just weeks ago, PGE Group launched a tender for the design and construction of a battery storage facility with a minimum capacity of at least 900 MWh near the Żarnowiec Pumped Storage Power Plant.
